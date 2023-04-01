New York Yankees vs. San Francisco Giants: Clarke Schmidt vs. Alex Cobb

The pursuit of 162-0 continues.

After the Yankees had to shuffle the rotation to handle a trio of injuries to start the season, Clarke Schmidt will get the ball in Saturday’s national broadcast for the second game of the season. Schmidt had an ERA over five in spring training, but his underlying metrics — particularly his 25 strikeouts against four walks over 19.2 innings — should make Yankee fans optimistic about his performance this season.

The right-hander Alex Cobb counters for the Giants, coming off his typical solid season. A 3.76 ERA and 2.80 FIP will play in most rotations, and Cobb’s particular ability to keep the ball in the park will be a challenge for a power-heavy Yankee lineup.

Anthony Volpe is still at shortstop, batting ninth and looking to build off his debut Thursday. Oswaldo Cabrera, he of the Opening Day Golden Sombrero, is also in the lineup in left field, and his goal today is make just a little more contact this time. The main difference in the lineup is DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres swapping second base and DH.

There was some rain in the morning, but it looks like we’ll be all clear for baseball by 4pm.

How to watch

First Pitch: 4:05pm EST

Location: Yankee Stadium — The Bronx, NY

TV broadcast: FOX

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Online stream: MLB.tv

