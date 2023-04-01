Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/1/23

I understand why the offday after Opening Day exists in open-air environments. There has to be some kind of protection in case of bad weather the day before. Still, it was a bit of a bummer to have such a quiet Friday after all the excitement of Thursday. But it’s back today!

Today on the site, I’ll recap the start of the Yankees’ minor league season (featuring just Triple-A for now), Peter will discuss the minimal rivalry action from yesterday, and Matt will kick off our daily 1998 Yankees coverage in celebration of the 25th anniversary. Later on, Esteban will analyze Gleyber Torres’ big homer from Opening Day and how his opposite-field swing works when it’s at its best, Marcus will discuss some Yankees prospects who could come out of nowhere to break out in 2023, and Noah will explore changeup usage and Jonathan Loáisiga in particular

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. San Francisco Giants

Time: 4:05 p.m. EST

TV: FOX

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who homers first: Oswaldo Cabrera or Anthony Volpe?

2. How long will Clarke Schmidt last in the Yankees’ rotation?