Yankees prospects: Jake Bauers homers twice in Opening Day win

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 2-1 vs. Buffalo Bisons — a victory in new manager Shelley Duncan (yes, that one) in his Scranton debut

RF Willie Calhoun 1-2, 2B, BB, K — fouled a ball off his foot mid-at-bat in the sixth, stayed in game until eighth

3B Wilmer Difo 0-1, K

SS Oswald Peraza 1-4, 3 K, SB

LF Elijah Dunham 0-3, BB, 2 K

3B-1B Andrés Chaparro 0-4, 2 K, throwing error

DH Jake Bauers 2-2, 2 HR, BB, 2 RBI — the offense!

2B Jesús Bastidas 0-3

1B-RF Billy McKinney 0-3, K

CF Michael Hermosillo 0-3, 2 K

C Mickey Gasper 0-3, K

Randy Vásquez 3.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R (0 ER), 5 BB, 6 K, WP, two pickoffs, pitch timer violation — Triple-A debut

Matt Bowman 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (win)

Matt Krook 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K, WP — pretty good relief

Nick Ramirez 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Greg Weissert 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K (save)

Let's get it started! First pitch and first home run for Jake Bauers. #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/AmmQg2F69p — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) March 31, 2023

Baseball is back. It’s good to have you home, Shelley! pic.twitter.com/mmEe9BTtEM — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) April 1, 2023

Double-A Somerset Patriots: Season begins April 6th

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Season begins April 7th

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Season begins April 7th

SS Alexander Vargas 1-4, 3B, BB, throwing error

CF Spencer Jones 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 BB, 2 SB

C Antonio Gomez 2-5, HR, 3 RBI, 2 K

1B Anthony Garcia 0-3, RBI, 2 K, SF

DH Marcos Cabrera 1-3, RBI, BB, K

LF Tayler Aguilar 0-3

2B Brett Barrera 0-4, K

RF Madison Santos 0-3, BB, 2 K

3B Beau Brewer 0-4

Yorlin Calderon 3.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 4 K, 1 HR

Ryan Anderson 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 0 K, 1 HR

Leam Mendez 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 2 K (blown save)

Danny Watson 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 2 K (loss)

Jack Neely 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K