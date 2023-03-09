Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/9/23

It’s another oddly action-packed day in the middle of March. The Yankees have a televised home matchup with the rival Red Sox, a day after running out something resembling their A-Team yesterday against the Cardinals. And we’ve got four more World Baseball Classic clashes to keep an eye on, including Shohei Ohtani and top-seeded Japan taking on China.

We’ll of course keep you apprised of all the goings-on here at the site, as well as continuing our season preview series. Today, Esteban recaps yesterday’s WBC action, John previews the Oakland A’s 2023 season, and Sam discusses what to expect from Clay Holmes this year. Also, check out Peter’s discussion of how a cutter could give Clarke Schmidt a vital new weapon against lefties.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. Which Yankee will increase his stolen base attempt rate the most in 2023, in light of the various MLB rule changes?

2. If you could attend any international sporting competition, which would it be?