New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Gerrit Cole vs. Jake Woodford

After getting Tuesday off, the Yankees will return to the spring training field this afternoon as they take on the Cardinals.

Today’s starting lineup for the Yankees will feature all players projected to go north with the team to start the season, including pitcher Gerrit Cole. In his last spring start, Cole allowed one hit in three scoreless innings against the Tigers.

Behind him is a strong lineup that could very well be used in the regular season, including one interesting positioning maneuver that the Yankees are testing out. Aaron Judge will start today’s game in left field, with Giancarlo Stanton manning right. That idea has been talked about this spring as a way to get Stanton some time in the field, and this afternoon we’ll get a chance to see how that looks. Not counting the 2018 All-Star Game, it will be Judge’s first appearance out in left since August 7, 2016, when he was with Triple-A Scranton and six days away from his smashing MLB debut.

As for the Cardinals, they’re going to give the ball to Jake Woodford. The long reliever/swingman was pretty solid for St. Louis last year, putting up a 2.23 ERA in 48.1 innings. Behind him will be a lineup featuring a couple of major leaguers, plus Jordan Walker, who is seen as a top five prospect in all of baseball.

Come join us in the game thread for this afternoon’s action!

How to watch

Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field — Tampa, FL

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network

Radio broadcast: None

Online stream: YES App, MLB.tv

For updates, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Cole on the mound in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/CqYgbIGHGy — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 8, 2023