Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/8/23

Late last night, the World Baseball Classic began in earnest as the Netherlands and Cuba squared off in Taiwan. Alongside the Tokyo Dome, Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium is one of two ballparks outside of the United States that will be hosting games in this tournament, so that’s inspired the first question of the day.

Today on the site, Madison will recap the WBC opener as we kick off our daily WBC coverage, and Peter will preview the Phillies’ 2023 National League pennant defense. Later on, Matt will do a preview of his own for backup catcher Kyle Higashioka, and Marcus will usher us into the matinee action with his thoughts on how the Yankees’ 2022 draft class could lift the farm system in 2023.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. Which international baseball stadium would you most want to visit?

2. Going off-sport: Any thoughts on the Giants’ Daniel Jones extension?