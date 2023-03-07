Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/7/23

We’ve got a day to wind down after the first leg of spring training games. There’s been a couple cuts made already, mostly with players that we already knew didn’t have much of a shot, but also some players whose chance got ended early due to injury. Either way, the group will slowly whittle down over the course of the month, but for now the team is making their initial reactions and gearing up for the next week of exhibitions.

We’ve got our own thoughts on the first round of impressions, graciously provided by John at the end of our lineup today. Preceding him is a preview of the remaining two WBC pools by Matt and Esteban, covering Pools C and D respectively, a look at the Pittsburgh Pirates from Estevão, and a check-in on Aaron Hicks from Sam.

Today’s Matchup:

Off-day

Questions/Prompts:

1. Any surprises from the first week or two of spring games?

2. How will Gleyber Torres do in the World Baseball Classic?