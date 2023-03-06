VOTE: Will Gleyber Torres be traded in 2023?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Another week of spring training play has begun and with it comes another edition of the SB Nation Reacts survey. This time around, we have one Yankees-centric question and one focusing on the World Baseball Classic, which is set to begin tomorrow night with Cuba squaring off with the Netherlands in Taiwan at 11pm ET.

First off, our eyes turn to the keystone, where Gleyber Torres is entering yet another key season in his up-and-career. After a 38-homer, 3.6-fWAR season in 2019 at age-22, Yankees fans thought they had another superstar in the infielder, but he went backwards in 2020-21 and also battled difficulties at shortstop. Although Torres bounced back in 2022 with a season closer to his strong rookie campaign in 2018, he found himself part of trade rumors both at the midseason deadline and during the most recent offseason.

With one season of team control remaining beyond 2023 and an uncertain future, Torres could be part of trade rumors again this year. Will he be on the move this year?

To segue, Torres will part of Team Venezuela at this year’s World Baseball Classic. Baseball America placed the Dominican Republic, Japan, the United States, and Venezuela in the top four of their ranking of all 20 participating WBC teams.* So let’s keep it simple: Who’s going to win it all? (“Other” is certainly a legitimate option, but we can only include so many choices.)

*For more on the WBC from Pinstripe Alley, check out our Pool A and Pool B previews. Pool C and Pool D will post tomorrow.

Vote below to let us know your answers, and then continue the conversation down in the comments section! We’ll check out the results in an upcoming article.