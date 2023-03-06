Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The first cuts of spring training have gone through, sending a handful of young Yankees home early in the race to claim the miniscule amount of roster spots up for grabs. Now, none of these names were expected to come close to winning these races, but there were still some notable names — catchers Josh Breaux and Austin Wells headline this bunch, and both are done due to injuries affecting each of them. With a few weeks left of spring, we’ll have to see when the list truly narrows.

In the meantime, Jasson Domínguez continues to make his case for some consideration with another bomb of a home run. Domínguez and his fellow top prospect Anthony Volpe have been the highlights of camp so far, and the latter has an outside chance of forcing the Yankees to make a tough choice with the infield situation — at the very least at some point this year, if not out of the gates. What more can we expect out of camp, and will we see any standouts from the pitching side of the roster begin to pop up? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of March 2nd will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.