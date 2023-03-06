Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/6/23

NJ.com | Max Goodman: Although most members of the Yankees’ 40-man roster have made their spring training debuts at this point, one relief pitcher has been noticeably absent: Tommy Kahnle. The right-hander, who signed a two-year deal with the Yankees this past winter after spending two injury-riddled years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, was shut down on Friday for ten days due to right biceps tendinitis. According to manager Aaron Boone, so long as Kahnle can begin to ramp back up next week, he should still be available for Opening Day.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: “Where’s Oswaldo?” Anywhere and everywhere on the baseball diamond. The Yankees prospect, who electrified fans with his fiery personality and high-energy plays upon making his debut late last season, has embraced the utility role that the Yankees have thrust upon him. To that end, his locker ought not to be considered a locker at all, but a veritable glove collection: the 24-year-old has four different gloves headlining his locker — an infielder’s glove for when he’s at second or short, a different infielder’s glove for the hot corner, a larger glove for when he’s in the outfield, and a first baseman’s mitt (which is currently being used by fellow prospect Andres Chapparo). No matter which one he’s using on any given day, however, Cabrera has looked like he’s been at that position all his life.

NJ.com | Max Goodman: With the left field competition one of the major stories of spring training, it shouldn’t be a surprise that every outfield prospect has drawn lots of attention from writers and fans. Despite a strong outing last Sunday (two hits, plus a diving catch), Elijah Dunham, however, has not had much of a chance to make an impression, as he has not appeared in a game since. As it turns out, he’s been dealing with shoulder soreness this week, and will start ramping back up to get some game action in the next few days.

In case you missed our article on it yesterday, the Yankees announced their first round of cuts yesterday, as the team reassigned Sean Boyle, Josh Breaux, Elijah Dunham, Anthony Seigler, D.J. Snelten, Mitch Spence and Austin Wells to minor league camp.