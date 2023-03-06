Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/6/23

The exhibition slate continues on, after what was a busy Sunday in camp. Carlos Rodón made his spring debut in ignominious fashion, removed with zero outs in the third after allowing the first five batters of the inning to reach. The left-hander surely is still just working out the kinks early in spring. In more fun news, Jasson Domínguez crushed his second homer of spring in the ninth to give the Yankees the win over the Braves.

With the World Baseball Classic around the corner, we have a full preview of the event upcoming, with Malachi previewing Pool A today, and Josh running down Pool B. Also, our season previews roll along, as Alex tackles the San Diego Padres season preview, and Andrés analyzes Germán’s 2023 campaign. And at the end of the day, Madison puts out the call for this week’s mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Time: 6:35 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who hits more home runs in 2023, Aaron Judge, or Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton combined?

2. How much of the WBC do you plan to watch?