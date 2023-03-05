Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/5/23

If you were looking forward to seeing Carlos Rodón’s game-action debut in a Yankees uniform ... well you’re out of luck, because today’s game isn’t going to be televised. Regardless, Rodón is going to take the mound for the first time this year and I’m assuming we’ll get some clips on social media to see how the newest Yankee looks in the early going.

Before we get into the game thread though, we’ve got some things for you to peruse. Estevão starts off with a preview on the San Francisco Giants, aka the team that the Yankees duked it out with and won handedly this offseason, and Peter previews the ever-controversial Josh Donaldson. Afterwards, John has the social media spotlight ready to glance through the players’ reactions to the start of spring.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

Venue: CoolToday Park, North Port, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. If there is only room to roster Anthony Volpe as a backup, would you do it or start him in Triple-A?

2. Any guesses on who will have the best spring training ERA?