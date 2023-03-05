Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Ready for Action

All of us here at Pinstripe Alley are super excited that spring training games are in full swing, and I’m sure everyone reading this article would agree. As you’ll see from the Yankees’ social media accounts from this week, the members of the New York Yankees — both veterans with guaranteed spots on the Opening Day roster and prospects ticketed to Single-A — are also thrilled to be back on the diamond this spring.

Luis Squared making memories with their pals

Longtime Yankees pitcher Luis Severino took the mound for the first time this spring, throwing 4.2 innings across two games and getting his pitch count up to 49. But when he posted on Instagram celebrating the start of the season, the headline image was not a picture of him in action, but rather a photo with his teammates — in particular, Jimmy Cordero, Randy Vásquez, Domingo Germán, and Anthony Rizzo.

Luis Gil, who is rehabbing from last season’s Tommy John surgery, also made sure to spread some love, posing for a picture with Germán, Jonathan Loáisiga, and Deivi García.

Although it’s likely we won’t see Gil until the summer at the earliest (he underwent surgery last May), and in recent years, most starting pitchers have taken more than 12 months to rehab from Tommy John), it’s still good to see that he can spend time with his teammates.

Oswald Peraza and Gleyber Torres are ready for action

Might Oswald Peraza and Gleyber Torres be the Yankees’ middle infield, at least to start the season? Without a crystal ball, I can’t say for sure either way, but what I can tell you is that they’re making the pinstripes look good (as Gleyber says, you have to swipe a bit on his to see the pinstripes).

Jose Trevino, Renaissance painting

Jose Trevino is a man of culture. He created a Renaissance masterpiece by mashing a grand slam, and rather than keep it to himself, he made sure to share it with the world.

Find some room, Metropolitan Museum of Art — this deserves a spot next to Duccio di Buoninsegna.

Andres Chaparro gets love from his teammates

Corner infielder Andres Chaparro may not be the most-hyped prospect in the Yankees system, but the slugger has begun to blast his way into fans’ hearts — hitting two home runs and driving in six runs in 12 plate appearances is an easy way to. But when he dropped his “spring training begins” Instagram post, his teammates showed him that the fans aren’t the only ones who love him, with Oswaldo Cabrera, Ezequiel Duran, and Austin Wells chilling in the comments section.