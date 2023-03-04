Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/4/23

It’s a Saturday afternoon matinee at GMS Field this afternoon as the Yankees take on the Rays in Tampa. Thinking about it, it’s kind of funny that the Yankees play in Tampa itself more often than the Rays, who play in St. Petersburg during the regular season. Such is spring training.

Today on the site, Matt will preview the Mariners’ chances of returning to the playoffs after breaking their 21-year drought last season, Marcus will run through how the Yankees can improve their prospect depth in 2023, and Andrés will preview Nestor Cortes’ 2023 campaign. Then, Kevin will take it away with the game thread and recap!

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

TV: YES Network

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. What did you think of Gerrit Cole’s first spring start?

2. Who is your early pick to win it all in March Madness?