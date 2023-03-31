Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/31/23

Well for all the tension of getting through spring training without any more injuries, Opening Day went pretty well for the Yankees! The team was kicking on all cylinders in their opening game against the Giants, starting off with a solo shot in the first inning by none other than Aaron Judge, and followed up by a two-run shot by Gleyber Torres. Overall the story of the day was Gerrit Cole’s dominant performance, racking up a franchise-record 11-strikeout Opening Day outing. Not too shabby!

Today is a more chill day as most of baseball observes a day off before the weekend kicks back off, but there’s plenty to cover over here. Noah starts us off with a look at the do-or-die situation that Estevan Florial has found himself in, and Josh recaps the relevant outside scores from the first day of the regular season. Alex breaks down some interesting findings from Opening Day, Andrés examines Franchy Cordero as a potential new project for the Yanks, and Malachi debates the impact of winning on Opening Day on the season. Finally, I’ll be around to answer this week’s mailbag questions.

Today’s Matchup:

Off-day.

Questions/Prompts:

1. What was the biggest highlight for you from Opening Day?

2. When will Anthony Volpe get his first hit?