Introducing the 1998 Yankees Diary: A 25th Anniversary Retrospective

Twenty-five years ago, no one could have known what was to come. The Yankees had captured hearts around New York by winning the World Series in 1996, their first title in 18 years. But manager Joe Torre’s 96-win ballclub fell short in ‘97, settling for a Wild Card spot and falling in a heartbreaking ALDS loss for the second time in three years.

The 1997-98 offseason featured a minor changing of the guard. Championship contributors Wade Boggs, Cecil Fielder, and Dwight Gooden departed in free agency. Disappointing starter Kenny Rogers was shipped out to Oakland for a fateful player to be named later. Catcher Joe Girardi had to accept that up-and-comer Jorge Posada would take some more of his playing time. Extension talks with Bernie Williams stagnated and the Yankees were forced to consider that ‘98 could be the star’s last season in pinstripes.

Most importantly, GM Bob Watson decided that a total of two years under George Steinbrenner was quite enough and resigned in February, opening the door for 30-year-old assistant general manager Brian Cashman to take the top spot behind the scenes. A couple days later, the front office swung a blockbuster trade, acquiring All-Star second baseman Chuck Knoblauch from Minnesota for a package led by top prospect Eric Milton. In spring training, the Yankees signed Orlando “El Duque” Hernández, a former star pitcher from Cuba who had defected but would need some time to get back into game shape.

That was the scene at the end of Yankees spring training. Despite the offseason shakeup, the core of the ‘96 champions was still intact, with Williams in center, All-Star Paul O’Neill in right, matinee idol Derek Jeter at shortstop, co-aces David Cone and Andy Pettitte leading the rotation, sophomore closer Mariano Rivera anchoring the bullpen after a heartbreaking finish to ‘97, and Tino Martinez at first base, fresh off a runner-up MVP campaign. Make no mistake: they had a dangerous team, and Baseball Prospectus unanimously expected them to recapture the AL East crown from the Orioles while fending off the Red Sox, Blue Jays, and expansion Devil Rays.

But 114 wins?

A bevy of breakout campaigns and comeback seasons?

One of the most well-rounded rosters that the game has ever seen?

An 11-2 record in the playoffs en route to a final record of 125-50?

That aforementioned player to be named later becoming World Series MVP?

No one could have predicted dominance to this degree. It was probably the most successful season in baseball history, and we as Yankees fans were lucky enough to see it.

Tomorrow is the 25th anniversary of Opening Day for the 1998 Yankees, and we’ll mark the occasion by kicking off a new series here at Pinstripe Alley. Throughout the year, we’ll go day-by-day throughout the season and look back on forgotten classics, memorable moments, and notable news. There’s a trove of stories and even some video to explore that we can’t wait to present.

What were the Yankees up to on any given day in 1998? We’ll find out together!