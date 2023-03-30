VOTE: How many times will the AL Home Run King go yard in 2023?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Opening Day has arrived, and Aaron Judge started 2023 the same way he spent last season: by demolishing a baseball in his very first at-bat of the season. Judge’s bomb started the season on a high note and was the perfect lede for the latest batch of questions we have for Yankees fans to ponder and chime in on.

How many times will Judge go yard this season? The Pinstripe Alley writers chimed in with their predictions, with Kunj prognosticating that Judge will hit 74 this season (as usual). Now, it’s your turn. For the pessimists, there’s an option to go with 35 or less. For those who are anticipating another historic season, you can predict he’ll break his own home run record.

The second question is all about team success, which the Yankees were fortunate to experience today as well. In the last five full seasons, the Yankees have won 99, 92, 103, 100, and 91 games, respectively. How many victories do you foresee for the Bronx Bombers in the 2023 regular season?

Vote below to let us know your answers, and then continue the conversation down in the comments section! We’ll check out the results in an upcoming article.