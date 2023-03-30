Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/30/23

The countdown has hit zero. The wait is over, and Opening Day is here. In just a matter of hours, Gerrit Cole will toe the rubber for his fourth opening start as a member of the Yankees. He’ll be opposed by Giants righty Logan Webb. It’s an interesting interleague matchup to start the season, and we’ll have it all covered for you here today at PSA. Let’s hope that the first step on this long journey is a strong one.

Ahead of the first game, check out Matt’s preview of the three-game set with San Francisco. Plus, Andrés argues that Oswald Peraza’s demotion is far from the end of the world for the young shortstop, and Estevão gives us some bold predictions for the AL East in 2023.

Lastly, Josh was joined by Madison and Peter in a pre-Opening Day Twitter Space session last night! Check it out here if you missed it. (It should also show up on the podcast player below this article.)

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. San Francisco Giants

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, NBCS Bay Area (or MLB.tv)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. What’s your favorite Opening Day memory?

2. What’s Gerrit Cole’s line today?