New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers: Gerrit Cole vs. Michael Lorenzen

The Detroit Tigers come to George Steinbrenner Field in Tampa to face the New York Yankees in a Friday night matchup that unfortunately won’t be televised. Gerrit Cole will make his spring debut as he begins to tune up for the season.

The lineup set to face Tigers starter Michael Lorenzen has a top four that is as good a bet as any to be the primary one at the top of the Yankees’ order come Opening Day, with DJ LeMahieu leading off, getting in some work at third, followed by Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres, and Giancarlo Stanton.

After the top prospects got in some work against the Pirates, non-roster invitees in WIllie Calhoun and Billy McKinney will look to maximize their opportunities to possibly earn a role with the organization.

Come join us in the game thread for all of today’s action!

Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field — Tampa, FL

First pitch: 6:35 pm ET

TV broadcast: None

Radio broadcast: MLB.com

Online stream: None

Gerrit on the bump at GMS pic.twitter.com/9mW4QLR6FH — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 3, 2023