Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/3/23

NJ.com | Max Goodman: Another day, another catcher lost to injury. This time, it’s Josh Breaux. An elbow injury will keep Breaux from throwing for at least the next few weeks. This, after the club already lost Austin Wells and Ben Rortvedt. Here’s hoping Breaux’s recovery is quick and smooth. He was slated to begin the season as the backup catcher at Triple-A.

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: Given the news on Breaux, it is unsurprising that the Yankees will be looking for depth at catcher, especially with Kyle Higashioka headed to the World Baseball Classic. Wearing Jose Trevino down to the nub in spring training sounds like a terrible idea, so bringing in reinforcements is paramount.

Yahoo! Sports | Zach Crizer: Crizer has an in-depth look at Anthony Volpe, and how the young shortstop’s background makes him “uniquely prepared” for all that comes with being expected to succeed in the Bronx. Considering the pressures and expectations on Volpe, whose meteoric rise through the organization may have prompted the Yankees to sit out the free agent frenzy at the shortstop position the past two years, anything and everything that situates him for success is for the best.

The Athletic | Brendan Kuty: What is it like to join the Yankees? By interviewing several players, Kuty provides an inside look at what players go through when they don the iconic pinstripes for the first time. Ten years later, Aaron Judge remembers Andy Pettitte introducing himself to the newbie outfielder, and remembers knowing exactly who the southpaw was when he came up to say hi.