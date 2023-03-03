Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/3/23

The spring slate rolls on, and tonight, things heat up a bit, as Gerrit Cole takes the mound for the first time. He’ll get his work in against the Tigers in a Friday night matchup with Michael Lorenzen. Once the aces start getting ramped, we’ll know we can start to truly get excited about the beginning of the season.

We’ve got another suite of content for you ahead of the next game. Casey starts things off with a season preview of the St. Louis Cardinals, and Josh homes in on Cole as part of our player preview series. Sam wraps up our Best Surprise season series with a look at Mike Tauchman’s 2019, and Madison delivers the answers to this week’s mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers

Time: 6:35 p.m. EST

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. If you could take back just one of the players the Yankees traded away during 2022, which would it be?

2. Mixing up our sports here, will the Giants re-sign either or both of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley?