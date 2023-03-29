Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/29/23

MLB.com | Maria Guardado and Bryan Hoch: At long last, we are just one more sleep away from the greatest day of the year, Yankees Opening Day. There are a number of stories swirling around Thursday’s matchup between the Yankees and Giants, from Aaron Judge’s offseason flirtation with his hometown team to the incredible pitching matchup between Gerrit Cole and Logan Webb. Hoch and Guardado give fans a quick preview of what’s been happening with each of these two teams, which will help any Yankees fans who haven’t had the time to keep up with the Giants during spring training.

ESPN | Marly Rivera: Top prospect and starting shortstop Anthony Volpe — no, saying it has not gotten old yet — has turned heads all spring. In addition to manager Aaron Boone, captain Aaron Judge and ace Gerrit Cole raved not only about the 21-year-old’s talent on the field, but his “calmness” and “preparation,” with the latter noting that Volpe reminds him of many great players that he’s seen come up from the minors over the years.

NJ.com | Ryan Novozinsky: Once upon a time, watching the Yankees was very simple: you simply turned on your television set, tuned it to the appropriate channel, and sat back. In today’s world, however, many people no longer have cable, and for them, finding the Yankees can be pretty difficult. Ryan Novozinsky provides a brief summary of the options that cable-free fans have at their disposal: DirecTV Stream, MLB.tv, occasionally on Amazon Prime, and (allegedly, eventually, hypothetically) a YES Network streaming service (the current YES app requires a cable subscription to watch the game). For nationally broadcast games, the Yankees can be seen on Apple TV+ or on the TBS and MLB Network websites when they’re on those channels.

NJ.com | Brian Fonseca: Speaking of streaming services, once again, the Yankees will play a number of games on Amazon Prime. Unlike last year, where these broadcasts primarily seemed to be scheduled for Fridays, the Prime games will be scattered throughout the week and seem to have been chosen based on matchups; for example, August 16th, 18th, and 20th will all be on Prime, with the latter two games coming against the Boston Red Sox.

CBS Sports | Dayn Perry: One hundred years ago next month, the original House that Ruth Built opened on 161st Street in the South Bronx. Over the next century, Yankee Stadium became an international institution, the home not only to thousands of baseball games, but also high-profile fights, massive concerts, and even masses celebrated by three popes. If you have time, take a scroll through the Old Stadium’s lengthy history; you won’t be disappointed. Dayn Perry did an incredibly thorough job.

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: In case you missed it yesterday, outfielder Rafael Ortega requested and was granted his release after not making the team outright out of spring training. The veteran outfielder was told that the team was bringing him north alongside Estevan Florial, as they had not yet decided between them; Ortega’s request, however, made the decision for them.

For those keeping score at home, Florial is still in the mix to join the Opening Day roster, but each of Willie Calhoun, Ian Hamilton, and Greg Weissert were demoted. The final roster is not settled yet.