Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/29/23

Opening Day is so close that I can almost taste it. It’s the calm before the storm as the league is off today before the onslaught of regular season action tomorrow. The Yankees’ game in the Bronx against the Giants will usher in the start of the year alongside Braves vs. Nationals in DC. From there, all systems will be go!

Today on the site, Alex will preview Jhony Brito’s 2023 season filling in here and there on the MLB pitching staff, and Peter will make his case for the Yankees’ possible outfield alignment in April. Later on, Jake will run through the PSA staff predictions for 2023, and Marcus will discuss who we should expect to see on the doorstep of the majors at Triple-A Scranton.

Today’s Matchup:

Offday

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who will steal the Yankees’ first base of 2023?

2. Who is your surprise pick to make the playoffs in 2023?