Podument Park Ep. 2: Vox Volpeli

Opening Day is nearly here, and with it, Anthony Volpe’s MLB debut! The rookie — or to be more accurate, the organization — surprised us by making the team, and he will be at shortstop when the Yankees kick off their 2023 campaign in the Bronx on Thursday against the Giants.

We talked about the exciting news of Volpe’s promotion, the less-fun news of Luis Severino’s injury and likely replacement in the rotation by Jhony Brito, and the final roster spots. Jimmy Cordero and Albert Abreu are fully in the bullpen, but there are still a couple small matters to settle with the fringes of the 26-man roster.

The second half of the show is a sequel to what we did on Opening Day last year: a draft of what we’re most looking forward to during the 2023 season. Sure, there’s the obvious — Volpe, Aaron Judge, and the youth movement writ large — but there’s so much more to be optimistic about (both in terms of the Yankees and MLB in general). So let’s revel in it!

Note: This episode was recorded before the Yankees’ final Opening Day roster moves were revealed.

