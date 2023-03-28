Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/28/23

Do you remember the last time the Yankees visited Nationals Park? It was the opening series of the 2020 season — you know, the one that took place in late July with no fans. What a normal year! Nothing at all remarkable about it. How very strange to think about now, even before a game that doesn’t actually count. The best part, though, is that this will finally wrap up the exhibition season. Next up will be Opening Day on Thursday.

Today on the site, it’s all about scratching off some of those final player previews who we didn’t necessarily expect to write up at the start of spring training! Sam will discuss newly-minted Opening Day shortstop Anthony Volpe, John will delve into semi-new bullpen addition Jimmy Cordero, and after the early Yankees/Nats game, Peter will see what now-old standby Albert Abreu might have up his sleeve for 2023.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Washington Nationals

Time: 12:05 p.m. EST

TV: MASN (or MLB.tv)

Radio: WJFK (DC area)

Venue: Nationals Park, Washington, DC

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who should fill out the final spots on the Yankees’ roster?

2. Have you ever been to an MLB exhibition game that wasn’t spring training?