Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/28/23

Sports Illustrated | Pat Ragazzo: In a change of pace, the Yankees got a touch of positive injury news, as Carlos Rodón worked his second bullpen since being shutdown with a forearm ailment. The left-hander threw 30 pitches, mixing in breaking balls after exclusively using his fastball in his first bullpen session. Per Bryan Hoch, Rodón said he felt good and was encouraged by the session. Rodón will likely move toward facing live batters soon, before he can begin a proper rehab assignment.

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: The big news over the weekend was the confirmation that Anthony Volpe would make the Yankees Opening Day roster. The flipside of Volpe’s ascendance was Oswald Peraza’s reassignment to Triple-A. It’s a progression manager Aaron Boone can identify with, as the skipper broke into the big leagues with the Reds in 1997 and made the team out of camp in 1998, only to find himself demoted midseason. Similarly, Peraza had success with the Yankees late last season, but now will have to retool in the minors. Boone stressed that Peraza handled his demotion like a pro, and that he expected the shortstop would rebound and factor into the Yankees’ plans in the future.

New York Post | Andrew Marchand: The way live sports are broadcast to viewers is under scrutiny at the moment, in particular because of the collapse of Diamond Sports Group. With the landscape shifting, the Yankees have been working on a “Direct-to-Consumer” product that would allow fans in the tristate area to buy a subscription to stream Yankees games through the YES Network, rather than having to pay for a cable package. The team hopes to have the service ready by Thursday, if not some time in April. There’s no word yet on a price point, but it’s worth mentioning that NESN, which broadcasts Red Sox games, charges fans $30 per month.

NJ.com | Kevin Manahan: One of the storylines of the spring has been the pressure placed on the Yankees’ pitching depth. That depth had been depleted the last few years with the trade of several of the team’s upper minors pitching prospects. One of those was Hayden Wesneski, who has won a job in the Cubs rotation coming out of camp. Wesneski impressed down the stretch for Chicago after being acquired for reliever Scott Effross, who will miss the season for the Yankees after undergoing Tommy John. Effross could yet be a crucial bullpen piece when returns, but the Yankees certainly could use Wesneski’s services about now.

New York Post | Joel Sherman: In other former Yankee news, Tim Locastro has made the Mets, as he’ll continue to ply his speed and defense trade in New York. The 30-year-old managed an 68 OPS+ in 47 games spread across two seasons with the Yankees. To make room, the Mets designated Darin Ruf, who was a disastrous 2022 trade deadline acquisition by the Mets. The 2022 deadline simply was not kind to any NYC-based team.