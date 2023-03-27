New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Clarke Schmidt vs. Logan Workman

We’ve reached Opening Week! In a few short days, we will get the chance to watch regular season baseball. We’re now getting news daily on who has or hasn’t made the Yankees’ Opening Day roster. Yesterday, there was some exciting news with the announcement that Anthony Volpe will be going north with the big league team.

However, we’re not quite there just yet, and there’s still some spring training games to go. Today will be one of them as the Yankees — including Volpe — take on the Rays.

The Yankees’ new starting shortstop headlines a lineup that features all players who will likely be on the big league roster. Also of note is Isiah Kiner-Falefa playing center field as the Yankees continue to test him at positions for a potential utility role. Clarke Schmidt, who will take the mound for the Yankees’ second game of the season after all the injuries, will make the start this afternoon as well.

Tampa Bay will run out a fairly strong lineup themselves, sending out several players who will be part of their normal roster. Taking the mound for them will be Logan Workman. A seventh-round college pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, Workman had a 2.93 ERA and 1.117 WHIP in 113.2 innings between Low-A Charleston and High-A Bowling Green last year. This will be the 24-year-old’s first game with the Rays this spring.

Come join us in the game thread for today’s action!

How to watch

First Pitch: 1:05pm EST

Location: George Steinbrenner Field — Tampa, FL

TV broadcast: YES Network

Radio broadcast: None

Online stream: MLB.tv

