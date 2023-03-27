Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

Well now, we’ve finally got some answers from these spring competitions. Anthony Volpe has officially made the roster, and Oswald Peraza has unfortunately been demoted to Triple-A in order to maintain starting time. There’s still a few stray roster spots to figure out, and a 40-man roster move is due with Volpe’s promotion, meaning that the roster intrigue has only heightened.

Any questions left over about this team will be for the regular season proper. Once the season kicks off against the Giants on Thursday, though, there will be plenty left over to question. How will this rotation hold up with several members temporarily out of commission? Will Volpe hit the ground running in New York? Can a guy like Jhony Brito make the most of his potential opportunity? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of March 30th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.