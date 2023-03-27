Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/27/23

Well Yankee fans, welcome to the beginning of a new era at shortstop. Anthony Volpe has officially gotten the call to join the major league roster for Opening Day, and it is presumed that he’ll be starting out of the gate. That nod for Volpe came at the cost of Oswald Peraza’s spot on the roster, at least for now, as the other top infield prospect will be heading to Scranton to start the year. These are some big internal moves, and now the deadline to finalize this roster is fast approaching.

There’s still some business to handle today, however. Esteban starts us off with a preview of the Arizona Diamondbacks and their slow ascent in the NL West. John delivers the final Making the Team Meter for the final week of spring, and then Sam previews Lou Trevino’s upcoming season beginning on the IL. Josh and Jeff have a pair of pieces diving into the logistics of making the choice between Volpe and Peraza for the Opening Day roster, and finally I’ll open the mailbag up for more of your questions.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. What will Anthony Volpe do in his MLB debut?

2. When will we see Oswald Peraza with the MLB team this season?