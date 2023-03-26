New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Jhony Brito vs. Bowden Francis

We’re getting down to the wire with spring training games, with just three left before things start to count for real. The final trio of exhibition outings starts today, with the Yankees welcoming the division rival Toronto Blue Jays to Steinbrenner Field.

Oswald Peraza hasn’t had quite the spring that shortstop competitor Anthony Volpe has, but can still end up the team’s Opening Day pick, especially with a big end to spring. He’ll bat ninth today, again not what we’re used to seeing when compared to Volpe, but if he comes up with some big hits this week, he might end up in that spot come Thursday.

Jhony Brito gets the ball for the Yankees, in a tuneup start as he gets ready to potentially shift into the rotation to cover for Luis Severino. This will be his second start of the spring and fourth appearence, posting a 3.52 ERA while striking out just less than one batter per inning. He’ll go up against Bowden Francis for the Jays, with a sterling 2.08 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 8.2 spring innings.

How to watch

First Pitch: 1:05pm EST

Location: George Steinbrenner Field — Tampa, FL

TV broadcast: YES, SNET

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 / 94 WIP

Online stream: MLB.tv

