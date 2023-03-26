Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Volpe learns of Opening Day fate

At long last, spring training comes to a close this week. The final game in Florida will be held on Monday, the Yankees will follow that up with an exhibition matchup in Washington on Tuesday, and then the season starts in the Bronx on Thursday. Not surprisingly, this week’s social media roundup includes quite a bit retrospection on spring training, Opening Day, and the World Baseball Classic. Let’s get started!

Anthony Volpe learns that he made the Yankees

Welcome to The Show, AV! pic.twitter.com/Gq5VMRvqN0 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 26, 2023

We’ll start the social roundup with a post that just went live a little over an hour ago. Top prospect Anthony Volpe was sensational throughout spring training and successfully made his case for winning the starting shortstop job over fellow rookie Oswald Peraza and veteran Isiah Kiner-Falefa. He made the team, and the Yankees put out a video of Volpe learning about it from manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman (with a brief fake-out, of course).

Congrats to Volpe!

Team USA’s Catcher

Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka has spent the last few weeks with Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, serving as the runner-up’s third-string catcher behind JT Realmuto and Will Smith. Upon his return to Tampa, Higgy made sure to shout out his teammates and express his excitement to have donned “the Stars and Stripes.”

Gleyber thanks Team Venezuela

Higgy was not the only Yankee whose WBC team made it far in the tournament. Gleyber Torres, who primarily DHed for Team Venezuela, took to social media to reflect on the experience, calling it one of the best moments of life.

Minor Leaguers of the Year

Earlier this week, the Yankees announced that Jasson Domínguez and Will Warren were named the recipients of the organization’s minor league Position Player and Pitcher of the Year Awards. The Martian took to Instagram to highlight their accomplishment, with an eye towards doing it at the Major League level sooner rather than later.

Oswaldo’s Spring Highlights

Another week, another spring training photo dump, this time courtesy of Yankees super-utility guy Oswaldo Cabrera. How many of his five gloves do you see in these pictures?

Gleyber’s Family Celebrates a Birthday

There’s a birthday in the Yankees family. Happy birthday to Gleyber Torres’s son, who turned one year old this past week!