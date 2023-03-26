Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/26/23

I really hope that Luis Severino does not have to miss too much time in 2023. But his body just does not like him, and it’s a big ol’ bummer. What else can you say but “Fingers crossed that the lat injury isn’t as bad as the 2022 version?” It’s seemingly in a slightly different spot and that should help. That’s all I’m banking on.

This morning is a morning of previews on the site! Casey will tackle the 2023 Braves, Marcus will address the Double-A Somerset Patriots, and Matt will look ahead to what Jose Trevino might do during his sophomore season in pinstripes. After the game, John will do the social media roundup.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES, Sportsnet

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, MLB.com

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. Which was the more iconic 1998 World Series moment: Tino Martinez’s grand slam in Game 1 or Scott Brosius’ go-ahead homer off Trevor Hoffman in Game 3?

2. Who is the best Blue Jays player of the past 25 years?