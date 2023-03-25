New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Randy Vásquez vs. Aaron Nola

The story of today’s game is Luis Severino, or rather, his absence. Early this morning, the Yankees scratched the right-hander from today’s start, one intended to be his last chance to fine tune for the regular season. Sevy will miss the start of the season with a lat strain, and frankly, that’s just a huge bummer.

Right-hander Randy Vásquez will “pinch-pitch” for Severino today. Vásquez is the Yankees’ 14th-ranked prospect as per MLB.com. The 24-year-old features a four-pitch mix, one highlighted by his curveball. MLB.com calls it the “nastiest curveball” in the entire Yankee organization. The pitch’s spin rate, which tops 3,100 rpm, facilitates its horizontal and vertical movement. He also sits 93-95 mph with his heater, which has touched 100 mph on occasion.

Aaron Nola takes the mound for the Phillies this afternoon. Put simply, the former first-round pick is really, really good. He’ll throw his own four-pitch mix at Yankee batters today, though he primarily leaned on his fastball and curve last season, throwing the two pitches 78 percent of the time — for good reason. Both pitches served him well in 2022, with batters managing a paltry .196 batting average against his fastball, while his curve generated a 39.4 Whiff%.

The Yankees are sending out something close to an A-lineup today against Philadelphia. After knocking a dinger yesterday, Anthony Volpe is back, leading off and playing shortstop, as what once seemed like a long-shot campaign to be the Opening Day shortstop now looks like it might be a thing. Aaron Judge patrols center field today, while at the bottom of the lineup, Andres Chaparro brings his power to the 9-hole.

Opening Day is so close. Let’s get a win today, get through the game healthy, and pray for a quick recovery for Sevy.

How to watch

Location: BayCare Ballpark — Clearwater, FL

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: NBCSP+ – PHI

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 / 94 WIP

Online stream: MLB.tv

