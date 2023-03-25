Around the Empire: Yankees News: 3/25/23

NJ.com | Randy Miller: Isiah Kiner-Falefa has seemingly accepted that he will not be the Yankees’ starting shortstop on Opening Day. He recently noted that it had been two weeks since he has played the position. Moreover, since then he has played second base, third base, left field, and center field. IKF seems determined to embrace the concept of being a super-utility player, a situation he thinks will allow him to thrive.

The Athletic | Brendan Kuty: From one possible shortstop to another. Anthony Volpe had himself another day on Friday, showing the ability to adjust from at-bat to at-bat and of course showing off his power. All this at a time when multiple sources have told The Athletic that there are “some high-level voices inside the organization supporting” the young phenom in his quest to make the Opening Day roster. Not authorized to speak publicly, the sources stress the club’s determination to field the best team possible. To throw cold water on the whole thing, however, they stress nothing has been determined and the decision could come down to the wire.

CBSSports.com: One of the Yankees’ non-roster invitees seems to be on the precipice of making the club out of Spring Training. Yankees manager Aaron Boone told Bryan Hoch on Friday that 31-year-old Jimmy Cordero, last seen in the big leagues in 2020, is “in a good spot” to break camp as a piece of New York’s bullpen.

NJ.com | Kevin Manahan: Former Yankee southpaw Jordan Montgomery has made his stance clear on a contract extension. Monty is open to the idea of re-upping with the Cardinals, where New York traded him at the deadline last season, but only if the club gets an extension done before Opening Day. Otherwise, he says, there will be no deal until after the season.