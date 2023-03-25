Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/25/23

The countdown to Opening Day is down to five. With so little time left, there’s still a decent amount left to be decided, with the matter of the Yankees’ starting shortstop of course front of mind. Anthony Volpe impressed again yesterday, and we’ll see if his name is at the top of the card again today as he tries to burnish his case all the way to the end.

On the site, we’ve have another suite of content ahead of today’s matinee. Andrés has the latest SB Nation Reacts, regarding who should start at shortstop for the Yankees on Opening Day, as well as Alex’s preview of the Orioles season. Plus, Peter goes over what to expect from Gleyber Torres’ 2023 campaign, Marcus analyzes Double-A Somerset’s roster, and Estevão looks ahead to Opening Day by profiling the opposing starter, Giants ace Logan Webb.

Today’s Matchups:

New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: NBCSP+, MLB Network

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. With five days to go, what percent chance do you give to Anthony Volpe making the Opening Day roster?

2. If Volpe doesn’t break camp with the big-league team, when will he be up?