New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles: Yoendrys Gómez vs. Kyle Gibson (split-squad)

With the World Baseball Classic wrapping up, spring training games are the only thing that stand between us and the long-awaited regular season. As everyone makes some final tweaks to prepare for real games, the Yankees send a split-squad to Sarasota to take on the division rival Orioles, who are at or near full strength.

The Yanks send one of their top 10 prospects (depending on who you ask), Yoendrys Gómez, to the mound Friday evening against Baltimore. The right-hander has done a nice job this spring, pitching in three games thus far, allowing just one run and striking out eight in as many innings. He has already been optioned to Double-A, but he’ll look to build on a solid spring performance.

The Orioles send out Kyle Gibson, their newest addition in the rotation from free agency, and newly-dubbed Opening Day starter. At 35, Gibson signed a one-year deal with Baltimore and has been a reliable innings-eater for the past decade. He posted a 5.05 ERA last year for the Phillies, albeit with a less noisy 4.28 FIP in 167.2 innings.

The Yankees, as mentioned, are split today with half the squad taking on the Twins back in Tampa. Still, this lineup does feature some regulars, with DJ LeMahieu leading off at the hot corner, followed by Oswald Peraza at short, as the position battle heads to a finish, and Oswaldo Cabrera at first. Higgy will do the catching for Gómez and Isiah Kiner-Falefa will get some more reps in center field.

How to watch:

Location: Ed Smith Stadium — Sarasota, Florida

First pitch: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV Broadcast: none

Radio Broadcast: WBAL NewsRadio AM/97.9 FM (Orioles)

Online Stream: MLB.tv (audio only)

