New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins: Gerrit Cole vs. Pablo López (split-squad)

Happy Friday everyone, and welcome to the front half of today’s split-squad action. The Yankees have a travel squad heading to face Baltimore later today, but in the afternoon, they’ll send out Gerrit Cole, as the ace gets in one last tune-up before Opening Day.

Cole has looked like himself so far this spring, striking out batters by the dozen, walking very few, and also giving up a couple home runs. He’s throwing hard, and looks ready for the season. Look for him to get stretched out a little bit tonight in preparation for throwing something like 90 pitches next Thursday to open the season.

It’ll be another start at shortstop and in the leadoff spot for Anthony Volpe as the Yankees continue to give him as many looks as possible. Elsewhere, Willie Calhoun will try to make his case in the five spot as the DH, and Estevan Florial hits ninth and plays right field. The likes of Gleyber Torres, DJ LeMahieu, and Giancarlo Stanton are absent, while Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, and Josh Donaldson will represent the A-Team.

The Twins will counter with López , a pitcher the Yankees had been connected to in the past. In fact, reports suggested a Torres-for-López deal was in place last August between the Yankees and Marlins. Alas, López played out the season in Miami, and now is one of the frontend starters on the Minnesota staff. López primarily features a 93-mph fastball and a pretty nasty changeup. He’ll look to show the Yankees a bit of what they’re missing.

How to Watch:

Location: The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches — Palm Beach, FL

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9FM

Online stream: MLB.tv

