Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/24/23

Forbes | Mike Ozanian and Justin Teitelbaum: If you’re tired of hearing about the penny pinching that some clubs “have” to go through each offseason, the yearly Forbes report going over team valuations is always a fresh taste of reality (and vindication, depending on how you’re feeling). The big money in the game is always tied to these figures, and they routinely go up for ownership — 2023 is no exception. To focus specifically on the Yankees, they saw their valuation rise 18 percent from last year and still sit far above the rest of the baseball world at a hefty $7.1 billion, over $2 billion higher than the next-highest team the Dodgers. Make of that what you will when it comes to the luxury tax.

NJ.com | Mike Goodman: Carlos Rodón took another step in his rehab from his forearm strain during spring training, throwing his first bullpen session. The new co-ace tossed 15 pitches, all fastballs, and manager Aaron Boone seemed pleased with his progress. He’ll throw again in a few days, and the next hurdle will be incorporating his offspeed pitches — his discomfort was found when he was throwing his slider.

WFAN: Justin Shackil has been tapped as the next man up over at WFAN, taking over host duties for the radio program’s Yankees postgame show. Shackil’s role expanded last season and garnered a positive outlook, and with longtime host Sweeney Murphy no longer with the program Shackil will start his run at the helm. In addition, Shackil will step in for roughly 30 games performing the play-by-play commentary, filling in for the iconic John Sterling.

MLB.com | David Adler: If you’re planning to go to a game this year, Yankee Stadium has revamped their menu again. Some of the highlights include a burger named in honor of Aaron Judge, the “99 Burger” which will only be made 99 times at each game, as well as a host of celebrity chef-inspired offerings. If you’re looking to expand your palette from the chicken bucket (I’m a bucket stan myself), there may be something appealing here for you.