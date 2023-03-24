Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/24/23

We’re within a week of Opening Day, and we have one last spring split-squad day upon us. The Yankees will host the Twins this afternoon, and will also send a team to face the Orioles in the evening. After that, we have just four standard exhibition matches before we finally get things rolling against the Giants next Thursday.

As the Yankees battle on two fronts, we’ll have Sam’s preview of the Red Sox 2023 season in the morning, as well as Esteban’s look at Giancarlo Stanton’s upcoming campaign. Also, Andrés outlines Willie Calhoun’s interesting spring, and Madison delivers the answers to this week’s mailbag.

Today’s Matchups:

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

Time: 6:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. What’s the most home runs Giancarlo Stanton will hit in a single season during the final five years of his deal?

2. What was the single best moment from this year’s WBC?