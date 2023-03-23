Podument Park Ep. 1: The End of Spring Training & WBC Talk

Now that our podcast transition is fully in the books and spring training is almost over, it’s well past time for Kunj and I to return to the podcast microphones! The combination of the former and busy schedules led to a delay since the last show, so we have quite a bit to talk about on the first full-fledged episode of Podument Park.

There’s some older business that needs to be covered of course — Carlos Rodón and Harrison Bader’s injuries, just to name a couple — but there’s also the fascinating shortstop question as the Yankees decide what to do with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe. It’s a good problem to have! Of course, the Yanks also need to sort out their pitching staff with the injuries, but that’s less fun. Still worth discussing though!

We also got into World Baseball Classic talk as it’s hard not to ride the high of the Ohtani/Trout showdown to end it, not to mention the thrilling Japan/Mexico semifinal. What a run. This tournament rules! We’ll miss it.

(Note: Kunj had some audio difficulties on this episode that we made some adjustments on, so thank you for bearing with us this week.)

You can listen to the show on the web player below or on any of your preferred podcast apps. We’re on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, and iHeartRadio.