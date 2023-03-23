New York Yankees @ St. Louis Cardinals: Nestor Cortes vs. Steven Matz

We’re counting down the days to the end of spring training, but there’s still some important stuff to get done in these final matchups. That’s especially true today, with the Yankees sending a critical member of their rotation out for the second time following a late start.

Nestor Cortes gets the ball looking to build off of his spring debut where he went 3.1 innings and gave up five runs. It was a mix of shaking off rust and surrendering a pair of homers, while also displaying some of the stuff that makes Cortes a unique and quality arm in the modern game. His antics with timing on the mound also didn’t seem too fazed by the new pitch clock rules, so that’s a plus! Now he’ll look to get closer to game shape as he’ll be needed in the top half of the rotation right away come opening weekend.

Opposite Cortes is a familiar face from the tri-state area, Steven Matz. The former Met and Blue Jay is entering his second season with the Cardinals, and he’s been fairly methodical in each of his three starts throughout this spring. Matz owns a 1.54 ERA through 11.2 innings, with 12 strikeouts compared to just 10 baserunners allowed (three via walk). Last year health prohibited him from making much of an impact in the Cardinals’ rotation, but he’s putting his best foot forward so far this season.

We’ll get another taste of Anthony Volpe at shortstop and in the leadoff spot this afternoon, with Oswald Peraza moving over to second base. Oswaldo Cabrera gets a start a start at the hot corner, Gleyber Torres DH’s, and Giancarlo Stanton will see some time in right field.

How to Watch:

Location: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium — Jupiter, FL

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest (Cardinals)

Radio broadcast: KMOX 1112 AM/98.7 FM (Cardinals)

Online stream: MLB.tv

