Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/23/23

New York Post | Greg Joyce: The shortstop spot for the 2023 Yankees has been among the biggest question marks surrounding the team this spring. It appears that the team itself isn’t in any rush to make a definitive decision. Anthony Volpe’s impressive spring has arguably gotten him seriously into the mix and into a battle with Oswald Peraza for the spot, with Isiah Kiner-Falefa taking on more of a utility role.

New York Post | Dan Martin: Speaking of Kiner-Falefa, it appears he may be adding another position into his possibilities. After having appeared in the outfield in some spring training games, he was set to work out at catcher on Wednesday. Kiner-Falefa has appeared behind the plate at the major league level before, playing in 73 games there over his career with the Rangers.

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: The new MLB rules have been a big topic of conversation this spring, and after seeing them in action, the league is set to make some slight tweaks to them for the regular season. None of the changes are particularly major and none of the rules have been abandoned in any way, but they all seem on paper to be fairly reasonable.

NJ.com | Randy Miller: Before the parade of Yankee injuries that have happened this spring, it was revealed last October that reliever Scott Effross would need Tommy John surgery. In an update on his condition, Effross said that he has begun some very light throwing but that a return to the mound in the 2023 season is highly unlikely.