Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/23/23

A week from now, you’ll be bombarded with Opening Day news because the Yankees will be starting up the 2023 season against the Giants at Yankee Stadium. Get pumped! For now, we must wrap up the Grapefruit League action and hope that everyone is healthy over the final few days.

Today on the site, Malachi will look back at the entertaining feats of the All-World Baseball Classic Team and Jeff will look ahead at the 2023 Chicago Cubs. Later on, Kevin will preview what could end up being Luis Severino’s final season in pinstripes, and Alex will muse on the success of players who grew up in the shadow of Yankee Stadium.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: Bally Sports St. Louis (or MLB.tv)

Venue: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who is a surprise player who you think will appear on the Opening Day roster?

2. Predict it now: Do you think Michael King will be an All-Star this season after coming just short in 2022?