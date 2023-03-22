Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/22/23

If you were watching anything last night, hopefully it was the conclusion of the World Baseball Classic. An instant classic to a fantastic tournament came down to the climactic bout between the United States and Japan and a matchup between Angels superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani with the game on the line. It doesn’t get any better than that, and if you did happen to miss it you can catch up with Peter’s recap here.

Now that that’s over, there’s just a little bit of time until spring training closes and the regular season starts. That means its time to get down to business — and here’s what we’ve got in store for today. Esteban starts us off with a scouting report on some of the top talent from this WBC that could make their way over to MLB before the next tournament, and then Malachi previews the White Sox ahead of a crossroads season for the AL Central squad. Then Matt previews Clarke Schmidt with an opportunity to expand his role with a stint in the rotation, and finally Marcus completes our preview trifecta with a look ahead at the Hudson Valley Renegades’ season.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Washington Nationals

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

Venue: The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. How did you enjoy the WBC final, and the tournament overall?

2. Get your guesses in now with a week to go: who makes the cut for the Opening Day roster?