New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers: Luis Severino vs. Spencer Turnbull

Luis Severino has not had the best of springs so far, but he’ll look to take a step in the right direction today as the Yankees take on the Tigers. Severino has a 10.64 ERA in 11 innings so far this spring, which included five home runs allowed. However, spring training is a time for figuring things out, so hopefully it’s just that and he shows some good signs in this afternoon’s outing.

Behind him will feature a continuing experiment in Yankees’ outfield alignments. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will man left field, with Aaron Judge getting a game in center. We’ll also get another look at Anthony Volpe, as he gets another start at shortstop.

Also of note is that Jose Trevino was scratched from the catcher’s spot. It’s been known that he’s dealing with a wrist injury, so hopefully this is just a precautionary move.

Spencer Turnbull will take the mound this afternoon for Detroit, in a lineup that features a couple MLB relevant names.

We hope you’ll come join us in the game thread for all of today’s action!

How to Watch:

Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field — Tampa, FL

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM (NYY), WXYT 1270 (DET)

Online stream: MLB.tv, YES Network App

