Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/21/23

The Yankees were off yesterday, their last day of rest before the final eight games of spring training. The next time they’re off, the Yankees will be en route back north, ready to take on the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day. Today, they’ll begin that final exhibition stretch, with Luis Severino on the mound against the Tigers.

On the site, you can start your morning with Josh’s recap of the Japan-Mexico clash last night, and with Andrés’ look forward to the Reds’ upcoming campaign. Jeff will also preview Carlos Rodón’s season, and John checks in on the making the team meter as we get closer and closer to Opening Day.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. Where will DJ LeMahieu make the most starts in 2023?

2. Who takes the WBC title tonight? Does the US secure back-to-back championships, or does Japan win their third title overall?