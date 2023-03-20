VOTE: Who should be the Yankees’ Opening Day shortstop?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Just a little over a week from now, the Yankees will be done with the Grapefruit League season and heading up to Washington, DC, for a March 28th exhibition game against the Nationals. After that, Opening Day at Yankee Stadium will be on deck.

We know the basics about that game. The Giants will be in town, Gerrit Cole will start, and Aaron Judge will loom in the lineup like a menace, casting dirty looks at Logan Webb. Expect to see Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, and Jose Trevino too—just to name a few regulars.

But who is going to be at shortstop? Even now, we have our suspicions, but it has yet to be settled. Rookie Oswald Peraza and top prospect Anthony Volpe are fully in the mix, as are 2022 incumbent Isiah Kiner-Falefa and versatile breakout Oswaldo Cabrera. Peraza is the best defender of the bunch, but Volpe’s potential is highest, and neither IKF nor Cabrera can be fully counted out either. Make your pick!

We also want to know who you consider to be the Yankees’ most dangerous division rival in 2023. Is it the power-laden Blue Jays, the ever-pesky Rays, the up-and-coming Orioles, or the historically annoying Red Sox? Again: there are options abound.

Vote below to let us know your answers, and then continue the conversation down in the comments section! We’ll check out the results in an upcoming article.