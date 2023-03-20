Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

Just like that, there’s one full week of spring training left. The competitions in camp became more numerous than originally expected, thanks in no small part to the bevy of injuries that the team sustained throughout the preseason. Still, we’re nearing the end of the line for several non-roster invitees and prospect hopefuls looking to snag a spot on the Opening Day team, and thus we have one last push to figure out just what we’ve learned from this spring.

As it stands, we still have question marks in the two main positions that had them at the start of camp, though perhaps not for the same reasons as they once had. Anthony Volpe has splashed hits all over the field, and is forcing the question: will they roster him, and would he even get to start on Opening Day? With Estevan Florial flopping and Jurickson Profar signed elsewhere, has Aaron Hicks defaulted his way to a starting spot? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of March 23rd will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.