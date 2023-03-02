Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/2/23

Yesterday’s game featured a chance to actually see the Yankees in action, and though the regulars didn’t do much there were some highlights — Harrison Bader knocked in a run with a triple, and Domingo Germán took his turn to tune up rather well. They’ll likely get a day off as a split squad travels over to Bradenton to take on the Pirates, but that’s the nature of this period of time. Perhaps some of the young guys will step up, like Carlos Narvaez did with his walk-off two-run shot yesterday.

Before the action kicks off, we’ve got Andrés starting the day with a preview of the Rays and their confounded competitiveness. Esteban makes the case for why there are notable details to pick up on from spring training, Matt takes a peek at Oswaldo Cabrera ahead of a major milestone season, and Alex rewinds the clock to 1993 and the breakout of Mike Stanley.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

Venue: LECOM Park, Bradenton, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. Which prospect outside of the big three do you have your eye on this spring?

2. Which of the surprising seasons that we’ve been highlighting do you remember the fondest?