Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/19/23

Yesterday saw the return of Nestor Cortes and his first game action of the spring, and while it wasn’t pretty in the box score he did display some of the stuff that made him such an effective starter the last two years. As far as warmups go it was far from the worst, and now we’ll see how well he can fine tune things before the start of the year.

As for today, let’s jump into it: Malachi starts us off with a recap of the hectic quarterfinals between the US and Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic last night. Then we’re onto our daily previews, Josh providing a look into the ever-perplexing Colorado Rockies and Kevin on Oswald Peraza’s promising first full season. Matt pays tribute to Joe Pepitone with a rewind back to a big individual highlight of his that also possibly became a pop culture reference, and finally John caps the day and the week off with the social media spotlight.

Today’s Matchups:

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. What record do you think the Yankees will have after the first month of play?

2. What are Team USA’s odds to win it all now that they’re into the semi-finals?